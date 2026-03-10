<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar is trying to wriggle out of the row over the infidelity and domestic violence allegations against him by tendering an apology to wife, the opposition Congress is trying to cash-in on it, especially since the assembly polls are approaching.</p><p>Ganesh Kumar's wife Bindu Menon, who said on Monday that she had seen her husband in a 'bad situation with a woman' and that she used to suffer domestic violence, on Tuesday said that since Kumar tendered apology to her the issue was settled between them.</p>.Won't move forward with complaint against him, he apologised: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife .<p>Kumar, who attended the Cabinet meeting and a public meeting, later during the day told reporters that there was no reason for him to resign. He was also learnt to have held talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the matter.</p><p>The Congress is however taking forward the issue especially by highlighting Menon's allegations that she did not get help from the police despite making a distress call.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the pro-women stands of the LDF government would be proved farce unless stringent action was taken against the minister.</p><p>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said that the CPI(M) and outfits like the All India Democratic Women's Association should clarify their stand on the matter.</p><p>Congress camps were also trying to use the allegations against the minister to counter the damages caused to the party over the sexual assault allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA.</p>