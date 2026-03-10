Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala minister apologises to wife, rules out resignation; Congress continues protest

Ganesh Kumar's wife Bindu Menon, said that since the former tendered apology to her, the issue was settled between them.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Newskerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us