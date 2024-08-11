Kerala Minister breaks down while consoling kin of Wayanad landslide victims

Wayanad: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran broke down while consoling people looking for their missing family members days after the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

The minister, who visited the landslide-hit areas, spoke to a father and son who were seen searching at the spot where their house once stood.

Saseendran turned emotional while listening to the painful words and concerns of the hapless family and embraced the boy to console him.