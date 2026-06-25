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Homeindiakerala

Kerala minister calls NTA 'symbol of corruption', demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

The minister alleged that NTA has become a symbol of corruption and mismanagement, and the Central government has mortgaged the hard work of lakhs of students to examination mafias.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsEducationKeralaDharmendra Pradhan

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