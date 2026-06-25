Kerala minister calls NTA 'symbol of corruption', demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

<p>Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Thursday called National Testing Agency (NTA) a "symbol of corruption" and demanded Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan's</a> resignation.</p><p>In a Facebook post, John claimed that there had been 89 question paper leaks and 48 re-examinations over the past decade, holding the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for eroding the credibility of India's examination system.</p><p>He alleged that NTA has become a symbol of corruption and mismanagement, and the Central government has mortgaged the hard work of lakhs of students to examination mafias. </p>.If you don't sack Pradhan, you'll be the most incompetent PM: CJP founder Dipke to Modi.<p>He further added that banning Telegram will not restore the credibility that has been lost. </p><p>Accusing Pradhan of evading responsibility, the minister said, "The democratic course of action is for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign immediately." He also called for the NTA's centralised examination system to be scrapped.</p><p>"Stop gambling with the future of students," John said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>