Kerala minister corrects 'Azaan' remark

Close on the heels of the controversial remarks by Kerala assembly speaker A N Shamseer on Hindu beliefs, a minister in the CPM government in Kerala was caught up in an embarrassment over a remark on ‘Azaan’ in mosques in Saudi Arabia.

Cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan said at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday that ‘Azaan’ call to prayer from mosques in Saudi Arabia could not be heard aloud outside the mosques.

Cheriyan however said in a social media post on Sunday that his statement was based on wrong information from another person and urged that the misunderstanding caused shall be done away with.

Criticism from various quarters was learnt to have prompted the minister to correct the remark. The CPM is already caught up in a row over remarks of Kerala speaker A N Shamseer that science should be taught to students and not myths like lord Ganesha and ‘Pushpak viman’.