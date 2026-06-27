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Kerala Minister Kunhalikutty dismisses open-mic row, says V D Satheesan’s remarks taken out of context

Kunhalikutty, who was seated next to the CM in the Assembly, told reporters that the remark was part of a different conversation and was not connected to the request for a local holiday.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D Satheesan

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