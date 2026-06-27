Kerala Minister Kunhalikutty dismisses open-mic row, says V D Satheesan’s remarks taken out of context

<p>Kozhikode: Kerala Minister P Kunhalikutty on Saturday sought to downplay the controversy over a proposed local holiday for the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, claiming Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan's</a> Assembly remarks, which appeared to contradict his official response, were "taken out of context." The controversy arose after UDF MLA Reji Cheriyan of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) sought a local holiday in Kuttanad taluk for the annual boat race.</p>.<p>Replying in the Assembly, the CM said the government would consider the request.</p>.<p>Moments after responding and returning to his seat, Satheesan was allegedly heard through an open microphone saying, "under no circumstances will it be granted." The remark, captured on video, was widely circulated on social media by <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF legislators</a>, triggering a political row.</p>.<p>Kunhalikutty, who was seated next to the CM in the Assembly, told reporters that the remark was part of a different conversation and was not connected to the request for a local holiday.</p>.Kerala liquor policy: UDF will take a final call on allowing low-alcohol beverages in state: CM V D Satheesan.<p>"I recollect that the CM's remarks were made in the context of another subject under discussion. We were engaged in a conversation on a different matter when the question came up. The remarks that followed were part of that ongoing discussion," he said.</p>.<p>The Indian Union Muslim League leader said the remark was not specifically related to the question raised by the Kuttanad MLA.</p>.<p>"It was interpreted differently and immediately reported as news. At least to my knowledge, that is what happened," he said.</p>.<p>However, Cheriyan said the chief minister owed the House an explanation.</p>.<p>"The CM has to explain the circumstances under which such a remark was made," he told reporters.</p>.<p>Cheriyan said he had not raised the matter out of personal interest.</p>.<p>"It was the people of Kuttanad's request. There was no need for any other remark while raising the demand of Kuttanad," he said.</p>.<p>The MLA said he remained hopeful the CM would respond positively and declare a local holiday for the boat race, to be held in Alappuzha district on June 29.</p>.<p>"Even a half-day holiday from the afternoon can be granted, as it is the festival of the people of Kuttanad. The boat race is organised with the support of the government," he said.</p>.<p>Describing Satheesan as approachable, the first-time MLA said he shared a good relationship with the CM and would seek clarification directly if needed.</p>.<p>"I have a good relationship with the CM. I hope he will explain the situation. He is my chief minister and, as an MLA, I have the right to seek clarification," he said.</p>.<p>"I made the submission because declaring a local holiday is entirely within the chief minister's powers. If there are any issues, we can resolve them in seconds once we speak," he said.</p>.<p>Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said he was unaware of the CM's complete remarks, as much of the interaction was off the record.</p>.<p>The organisers of the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race expressed disappointment over the controversy, saying the CM's remarks, captured on video, had caused concern among people in Kuttanad.</p>.<p>They appealed to the government to recognise the cultural significance of the centuries-old event and declare a local holiday.</p>.<p>The Champakulam Moolam Boat Race marks the traditional start of Kerala's celebrated snake boat racing season (Vallamkali), drawing competitors each year to the Pampa River in Alappuzha district.</p>.<p>The event traces its origins to the ceremonial procession that accompanied the consecration of the Lord Krishna idol at the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple.</p>