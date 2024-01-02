Kerala minister retracts controversial remarks on bishops meeting PM Modi after criticism from Church

Moreover, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding a Christmas feast on Wednesday to which all prominent church heads are invited.

Cheriyan on Sunday accused the church heads of remaining silent on the Manipur issue during the meeting with Modi. He ridiculed that some church heads enjoyed grape wine and cake but forgot to raise the Manipur issue. He also added that some bishops would feel excited on getting invitations from BJP leaders. This had irked the church heads.

Cheriyan said on Tuesday that as many as 700 instances of attacks on Christian community took place in the country during the last year. Most of these incidents took place in BJP ruled states. There has been a steep rise in attacks on Christians in the country over the last nine years of BJP rule. The BJP also failed to settle the Manipur violence. Hence he stuck to his political position that the Manipur issue should have been raised at the meeting with the Prime Minister.

He said that his remarks on wine and cake seemed to have hurt the bishops and hence he was withdrawing it.