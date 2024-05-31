Kerala ministers, temple committee reject D K Shivakumar's claim of animal sacrifice ritual

Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar's remark that animal sacrifice and 'Satru Samhara Yaga' were performed in Kerala targeting him has triggered strong criticism from Kerala. It also brought to focus many temples in north Kerala where animal sacrifice used to be a fregular feature.

Incidentally many BJP leaders are known to be ardent devotees of some of these temples where chicken is served as 'prasada'.

Shivakumar said on Thursday that his political opponents were conducting 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga' involving animal sacrifice targeting him and CM Siddaramaiah.

"It is being done near Kerala’s Raja Rajeshwara temple. We have information that 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep and five pigs are being sacrificed for this black magic," he had said.

Shivakumar's remark brought to focus the famed Rajarajeswara temple at Taliparamba in Kannur and the nearby Madayi Kavu temple where even cooked chicken is served as prasada. Many BJP leaders including Karnataka former chief minister B S Yediyurappa are devotees of the temple. Yediyurappa had even donated a dining hall for the temple in 2009.

The special branch of Kerala police reportedly inquired into the matter in view of Shivakumar's remarks and gave a report to the state police chief that no animal sacrifice took place near the Rajarajeshwara temple.