Kerala ministers, temple committee reject D K Shivakumar's claim of animal sacrifice ritual

Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar's remark that animal sacrifice and 'Satru Samhara Yaga' were performed in Kerala targeting him has triggered strong criticism from Kerala. It also brought to focus many temples in north Kerala where animal sacrifice used to be a fregular feature.
Incidentally many BJP leaders are known to be ardent devotees of some of these temples where chicken is served as 'prasada'.
Shivakumar said on Thursday that his political opponents were conducting 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga' involving animal sacrifice targeting him and CM Siddaramaiah.
"It is being done near Kerala’s Raja Rajeshwara temple. We have information that 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep and five pigs are being sacrificed for this black magic," he had said.
Shivakumar's remark brought to focus the famed Rajarajeswara temple at Taliparamba in Kannur and the nearby Madayi Kavu temple where even cooked chicken is served as prasada. Many BJP leaders including Karnataka former chief minister B S Yediyurappa are devotees of the temple. Yediyurappa had even donated a dining hall for the temple in 2009.
The special branch of Kerala police reportedly inquired into the matter in view of Shivakumar's remarks and gave a report to the state police chief that no animal sacrifice took place near the Rajarajeshwara temple.
Kerala devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan also said that there was no chance for animal sacrifice in the state as alleged by Shivakumar.
The Malabar devaswom board that manages the temples in north Kerala has strongly reacted to Shivakumar's statement. "It is unfortunate and highly condemnable that a person holding such a responsible position has made such baseless statement by referring to famed temple like the Rajarajeswara temple which is visited by devotees from all over the country. In none of the temples under the board animal sacrifice or any such rituals have been conducted ever since animal sacrifice was banned," the board president M R Murali told DH.
Kerala social justice minister R Bindu also flayed the Karnataka deputy CM's statement. She called Shivakumar's statement 'absurd'.
Local sources said that even though rituals like 'Satru Samhara Yaga' could be performed at some temples managed by private parties or individual priests at their homes, the chances of mass animal sacrifice was very remote as the chances of information getting leaked was high and it could invite legal action.
Animal sacrifice is banned in Kerala under the Kerala Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act of 1968.
Published 31 May 2024, 17:09 IST