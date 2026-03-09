<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Causing much embarrassment to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in poll-bound Kerala, transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife Bindu Menon has raised allegations of infidelity and domestic violence against him. </p><p>She also alleged inaction by the police to her distress call.</p><p>Kumar tried to downplay the allegations, which initially surfaced on social media, as election stunts. Subsequently, his wife came out in the open.</p>. <p>Menon told a section of the media on Monday that she had seen Kumar in a "a very bad situation" with a woman when she surprisingly went to his home at Valakom in Kollam district on Saturday. She also said that she took photographs for evidence.</p><p>She also alleged that the minister's staff tried to forcefully take her mobile phone. She then rang up ex-IPS officer R Sreelekha, who is her relative. As advised by Sreelekha, she called the police control room seeking protection. But the police team that reached the spot returned without helping her, Menon alleged. </p><p>She said that the minister assaulted her earlier also and even tried to raise "baseless" personal allegations against her. She also said that she had informed the Chief Minister's daughter about the "bitter experiences" from her husband. </p><p>Actor-turned politician Kumar earlier told reporters, "He was in love not just with one or two persons but with at least 5,000 persons". He also tried to give political colour to the allegations citing the intervention of Sreelekha, who is now a BJP leader, and the forthcoming polls. </p><p>Congress leaders demanded that the minister should be expelled from the Cabinet. Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's clarifications on the allegations.</p><p>Congress activists also lodged a police petition seeking action against the minister for domestic violence.</p><p>Kumar, who is the chairman of regional party Kerala Congress (B), earlier also faced similar allegations of assaulting his then wife Yamini Thankachy while serving as a minister in the previous Congress government led by Oommen Chandy in 2013. He was also forced to quit from the Cabinet then. Later, his party joined the LDF.</p><p>Kumar got divorced and later married Bindu Menon. </p>