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Kerala: MLA Kappan expresses dissatisfaction over Cabinet berth

Kappan said there would be another meeting after which a final decision on the Cabinet berth would be taken.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsUDF

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