<p>Thiruvananthapuram: UDF Independent MLA Mani C Kappan on Sunday openly expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed Cabinet allocation, saying that if it is a "Team UDF", everyone should be accommodated.</p>.<p>He was speaking to reporters after meeting Cardinal Baselios Cleemis.</p>.<p>Kappan said that during a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> meeting on Saturday, he was offered a ministerial berth for 2.5 years, after which Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob would take his place in the Cabinet.</p>.<p>He said there would be another meeting after which a final decision on the Cabinet berth would be taken.</p>.UDF govt will have 'one of most capable teams', says senior Congress leader K C Venugopal.<p>When asked whether any UDF leaders had earlier offered him a full tenure as minister, Kappan said Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala had indicated so during the election campaign.</p>.<p>"Satheesan, in his speech in Pala, had said that Kappan would return from Thiruvananthapuram in a vehicle with an official flag. Chennithala, at an election convention, had said that a big reward was waiting for Pala," he said.</p>.<p>He said he would make his stand clear once UDF leaders convey their final decision on whether he would be made a minister only for 2.5 years.</p>.<p>"It was called Team UDF. Aren’t all in the team? I was an international volleyball player. Can one man be removed from the team for the game," he asked.</p>.<p>Kappan said he had played alongside legendary volleyball player Jimmy George even though their standards of the game were different. "But for that, I was not made to sit out while the game was played," he said.</p>.<p>Regarding his meeting with Cardinal Cleemis, Kappan said it was not to put pressure on the government over his ministerial berth, but was due to personal friendship and connection.</p>.UDF govt swearing-in preparations in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>"I did not seek any recommendation from him. You can ask him," he said.</p>.<p>He said that during the UDF meeting on Saturday, the proposal for a 2.5-year ministerial term was put forward.</p>.<p>"I did not agree to it and came out. Anoop Jacob has responded to the suggestion. I am not ready to create any problem," he said.</p>.<p>Kappan had defeated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani and BJP leader Shone George from the Pala constituency.</p>.<p>The UDF government is set to be sworn in on Monday. </p>