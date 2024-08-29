Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala MP John Brittas urges ministry to continue Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat train service

Apart from starting regular Vande Bharat train service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route, he also urged the Minister to extend the service up to Thiruvananthapuram
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Kerala Rajya Sabha member John Brittas urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to continue and regularize Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train service.

In his letter to the Railway Minister, the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member said that when  Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train  operated as special train, its occupancy rate was 105 per cent.

However, the railways suspended the special train service abruptly.  Urging the Minister to continue the premium train as regular service, he wondered whether the transport lobby forced the railways to suspend the special train service abruptly.

Apart from starting regular Vande Bharat train service on  Ernakulam-Bengaluru route, he also urged the Minister to extend the service up to  Thiruvananthapuram to meet the high public demand and enhance the connectivity of Kerala’s capital city with Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2024, 12:56 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsVande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT