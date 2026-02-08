<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a forum of Islamic scholars in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, has demanded bifurcation of large districts like Malappuram as well as three days of official holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.</p><p>Resolutions in this regard were passed at the centenary celebration of Samastha in Kasargod.</p><p>The resolution seeking bifurcation of Malappuram, which is a Muslim dominated district, said that as the district was having over 45 lakh population and the large extent of land the district could be bifurcated in order to ensure better administration and distribution of resources. </p>.Congress uneasy as farmers’ outfit eyes contesting Kerala polls.<p>Other large districts like Ernakulam (Kochi), Palakkad and Idukki could be also bifurcated considering the topography. The bifurcation of the district will also make available more facilities like district hospitals and offices to the people, said the resolution passed on Saturday.</p><p>Samastha also points out that neighbouring Tamil Nadu has 39 parliament constituencies and 38 districts, whereas in Kerala there are only 14 districts against 20 parliament constituencies.</p><p>In the resolution passed on Sunday seeking more holidays, Samastha pointed out that the one or two days holiday being given now for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha were insufficient for carrying out the religious ceremonies and celebrations. </p><p>Moreover, students and those working at distant places were finding it difficult to join families for the celebrations. Hence the state government should consider giving at least three days holiday, Samastha urged.</p>