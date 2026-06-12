Kerala: Nipah patient still in critical condition; no fresh cases reported

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The condition of the patient infected with the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nipah"> Nipah virus</a> at Kozhikode in Kerala continues to be critical. </p><p>The 43-year old patient is still with ventilator support. He has been given the first dose of Monoclonal antibodies as per ICMR guidelines.</p>.Kerala on high alert as 43-year-old man in Kozhikode tests positive for Nipah in preliminary screening .<p>Health minister K Muraleedharan said on Friday that so far no more fresh Nipah cases were reported. Among the eighty-seven persons in the contact list of the infected person, four are in the highest risk category and 16 in the high risk category.</p><p>A health screening was carried out at 286 houses close to the house of the infected person. No one was found to be having any symptoms of Nipah, he said.</p>