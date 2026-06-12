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Kerala: Nipah patient still in critical condition; no fresh cases reported

The patient has been given the first dose of Monoclonal antibodies as per ICMR guidelines.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:37 IST
KeralaIndiaKozhikodeNipah Virus

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