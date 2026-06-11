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Kerala on high alert as 43-year-old man in Kozhikode tests positive for Nipah in preliminary screening

Following the preliminary positive result, the Health Department launched efforts to identify and isolate people who may have come into contact with the patient.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:23 IST
India NewsKeralaKozhikodeNipah

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