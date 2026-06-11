Kerala on high alert as 43-year-old man in Kozhikode tests positive for Nipah in preliminary screening

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala's health machinery</a> has been put on alert after a 43-year-old man from Kozhikode tested positive for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nipah">Nipah virus</a> in a preliminary screening, prompting authorities to begin contact tracing and containment measures while awaiting confirmatory test results.</p><p>The patient, a businessman from Feroke, was initially admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Officials said he is currently on ventilator support.</p><p>Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation, with the results expected shortly.</p>.WHO sees low risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India.<p>Following the preliminary positive result, the Health Department launched efforts to identify and isolate people who may have come into contact with the patient.</p><p>Health Minister K Muraleedharan said directions had been issued to health officials in Kozhikode to remain vigilant.</p><p>"The NIV result is awaited for final confirmation. Based on the symptoms and preliminary test, it points to Nipah," he said.</p><p>The minister noted that the patient had interacted with a large number of people before being diagnosed.</p><p>"He first visited the outpatient section of a hospital. Later, he underwent MRI and echocardiography tests. We have asked the concerned health workers and others who may have been exposed to remain in quarantine," Muraleedharan said.</p><p>He added that all necessary arrangements had been made at Kozhikode Medical College to manage the situation.</p><p>"There is no need for panic at this stage. The patient had recently rented a godown and cleaned it himself. We suspect he may have contracted the infection during that process," Muraleedharan said.</p><p>According to the minister, the man initially developed a fever that subsided before returning, leading to his hospitalisation.</p><p>"He is engaged in a small-scale business and had taken the godown on rent for that purpose," he added.</p><p>Muraleedharan said he would chair a review meeting with health officials on Thursday to assess the situation.</p><p>He also said authorities were preparing the patient's route map and tracing all contacts, adding that the list of potential contacts was extensive.</p><p>"Medicines are available at the Medical College. Further decisions will be taken after receiving the NIV test result," he said.</p><p>Nipah virus is transmitted by fruit bats, and Kerala has witnessed multiple outbreaks of the disease since 2018.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>