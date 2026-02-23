Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala on par with advanced countries in infant mortality, says UNICEF official

Kerala has reported the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in India at 5 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) statistical report.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 18:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsKeralaUNICEFinfant mortality

Follow us on :

Follow Us