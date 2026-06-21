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Homeindiakerala

Kerala organ trafficking racket operated under guise of medical tourism company: ED

According to the agency, the accused forged several documents, including fake altruism certificates purportedly issued by the police.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeEnforcement Directoratemedical tourism

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