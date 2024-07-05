Kerala-origin Sojan Joseph elected to British Parliament as Labour MP

Sojan, who is 49, defeated Damian Green who is a former first secretary of state and minister for the cabinet office in the Theresa May government. Moreover Ashford has been a stronghold of the Conservative party.

"Sojan called us after the results came. It was indeed a tough contest and hence we are really excited and celebrating it," his brother in law Joe Palathunkal told DH.

Sojan is the youngest of the seven children of Joseph-Aelikutty couple. He did his schooling and college studies in Kottayam and did nursing studies at B R Ambedkar medical college in Bengaluru.

He went to the UK as a nurse in 2001. Now he is serving as a head of nursing in the National Health Service. His wife Brita is also a nurse and the couple has three children. Many of his close relatives are also in the UK. Sojan visited Kottayam in March in connection with his mother's first death anniversary.