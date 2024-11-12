Home
Kerala: Parents receive skull of teenage daughter killed 18 years ago

Though the accused was arrested later and a local court sentenced him to death in 2015, the Kerala High Court commuted his punishment into life imprisonment in 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 17:18 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 17:18 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimemurder

