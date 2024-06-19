Kerala PCC president Sudhakaran makes insensitive remarks against CM Vijayan, calls him 'idiot'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran On Wednesday lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the repeated incidents of bomb blasts in Kannur and called him an "idiot".

Responding to Vijayan's criticism that Congress was also involved in using country bombs in Kannur, Sudhakaran said, "How many did he (Vijayan) kill by hacking, firing and hurling bombs. He started it from his student days. Is he a man? He is a an idiot."