Kerala PCC president Sudhakaran makes insensitive remarks against CM Vijayan, calls him 'idiot'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran On Wednesday lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the repeated incidents of bomb blasts in Kannur and called him an "idiot".
Responding to Vijayan's criticism that Congress was also involved in using country bombs in Kannur, Sudhakaran said, "How many did he (Vijayan) kill by hacking, firing and hurling bombs. He started it from his student days. Is he a man? He is a an idiot."
Sudhakaran, who often invited criticisms for insensitive remarks, also said the one who died in the explosion at Kannur on Tuesday was 'only' an elderly person and not a youngster.
He later tried to justify that many youngsters were killed in crude bomb explosions by CPI(M) and in that sense he commented that the one died now is an elderly person.
Published 19 June 2024, 15:41 IST