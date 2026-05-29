Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan criticises UDF govt's policy address

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Friday said that the UDF government's policy address read out by the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Governor was lacking in many aspects, including criticism of the Centre's economic policies and its stand on the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Vijayan said that the policy address was silent on various projects and welfare measures initiated by the previous LDF government, the comprehensive development blueprint for Kerala till 2035 of the Left administration and a route map to achieve the UDF's goal of a 'Puthuyugam' (new age) Kerala.</p>.<p>"It was also silent about Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Kudumbasree and various missions that have changed the face of the state and helped resolve many of the problems," the former chief minister said.</p>.<p>He also alleged that the policy address sought to create a "false narrative" about the state's financial situation by hiding the fact that even according to the Reserve Bank of India, there was Rs 5,429 crore in Kerala's treasury.</p>.'Support over the years is still unchanged': Pinarayi Vijayan amid ED raids.<p>He claimed that the policy address indicates that the UDF government was trying to run away from the promises made in its election manifesto and avoid its financial responsibilities.</p>.<p>Vijayan said that it did not have a "clear vision" about the steps, both short and long term, that will be taken to provide relief to the people who will suffer if the current economic policy of the Centre towards Kerala continues.</p>.<p>"It neither criticises nor even refers to the Centre's economic policies towards the state and how it has suffered as a result of it. There is nothing in it about the rural employment scheme or the next steps to be taken following eradication of extreme poverty from the state," the Marxist veteran said.</p>.<p>The policy address also lacks clarity on the UDF government stand regarding the Blue Economy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre's decision to permit offshore deep sea mining of rare earth minerals, he said.</p>.<p>It also creates concerns that the state's development may go backwards and that all the welfare measures in place to help the people will be undone, he said.</p>.<p>"There are attempts to show that Kerala's fiscal situation was in danger when, in fact, it has Rs 5,429 crore in its treasury that can deal with any financial crisis, and the state's debt has been reduced by over five per cent in the last five years," Vijayan said.</p>.<p>He said that things will become clearer when the UDF government's white paper on the state's financial situation is made public.</p>.<p>The policy address of the V D Satheesan government was read out by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the House, marking the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly.</p>