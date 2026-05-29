Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan criticises UDF govt's policy address

Vijayan also alleged that the policy address sought to create a 'false narrative' about the state's financial situation by hiding the fact that even according to the Reserve Bank of India, there was Rs 5,429 crore in Kerala's treasury.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanUDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us