<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have initiated legal action against X over an AI generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India in connection with the row over a BJP Kerala unit's seal on a document circulated by the Kerala Chief electoral officer's office.</p><p>A statement from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> police on Thursday said that the AI-generated synthetic video circulated on social media platform X depicted the Prime Minister and the ECI in a misleading and defamatory manner.</p><p>Hence, legal notices were issued to the intermediary platform under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act seeking expeditious removal of the unlawful content. A case was registered against the X (Twitter) account “Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju),” and others concerned at the Cyber crime police station in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.Facade of deepfakes: How deeply fake can things get?.<p>Immediate measures were also taken to prevent further circulation of the content that has the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections, said the statement.</p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticized that the Election commission was being intolerant towards criticisms and hence directing the Kerala police to initiate such actions.</p><p>Earlier the Cyber police had issued notice to scores of social media account holders directing them to remove posts regarding the BJP, Kerala unit's seal on a document .</p>