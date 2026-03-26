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Kerala police action against defamatory AI video targeting PM Modi, ECI on X

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticized that the Election commission was being intolerant towards criticisms and hence directing the Kerala police to initiate such actions.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiElection Commission of IndiaArtificial Intelligence

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