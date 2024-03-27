JOIN US
Kerala police grade sub inspector found hanging from tree

Last Updated 27 March 2024, 08:24 IST

Kochi: A grade sub inspector in the Kerala Police allegedly died by suicide at his residence near Angamali here on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old policeman was found hanging from a tree in the compound of his home in the morning, police said.

An officer of Aluva East police station said that he was posted there barely a week ago. Before that he was in the Special Branch.

The exact cause for him taking this extreme step is not yet known as no suicide note was found, an officer of Angamali police station said.

"The inquest proceedings are and the post mortem is going on. A case of unnatural death has been registered," the officer said.

(Published 27 March 2024, 08:24 IST)
