Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala police official arrested for misbehaving with women

The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 06:12 IST

Follow Us

A police official has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with women in a village in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said.

The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district.

According to an officer of Ramamangalam police station, a complaint was received on Tuesday alleging that the officer misbehaved with women at a waterfall in the area.

'An FIR was lodged yesterday and the investigation is going on. The officer has been arrested,' police said.

Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 August 2023, 06:12 IST)
India NewsKeralaPoliceKerala Police

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT