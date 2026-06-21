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Homeindiakerala

Kerala police register case against vlogger for posting obscene social media videos

Vlogger Thoppi, whose real name is Muhammad Nihad, runs multiple YouTube channels and also shares content through his Instagram accounts.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 05:32 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

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