Kerala police register case against vlogger for posting obscene social media videos

<p>Kochi: A case has been registered against a vlogger for allegedly creating and sharing obscene videos of his friends through social media platforms, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered the case following a complaint filed by advocate Sreejith Perumana on Saturday, officials said.</p><p>Vlogger Thoppi, whose real name is Muhammad Nihad, runs multiple YouTube channels and also shares content through his Instagram accounts.</p><p>His main YouTube channel has over one million subscribers.</p>.Bengaluru vlogger files complaint over AI-generated obscene video; Hennur police launch manhunt.<p>According to police, allegations recently surfaced that he had posted obscene videos featuring his friends on his YouTube channel and other social media platforms.</p><p>The complainant later submitted a petition to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and the police, prompting a preliminary inquiry, officials said.</p><p>A police officer attached to the Cyber Police Station said investigators examined the social media accounts and confirmed that he had posted obscene videos.</p><p>The officer said that most of his viewers were teenagers and that he constantly used offensive language in his videos.</p><p>Statements of Thoppi's friends were also recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry, following which the case was registered, the officer said.</p><p>This is not the first time Thoppi has come under the police radar.</p><p>In April last year, he was taken into custody for allegedly threatening a private bus crew by pointing an air gun at them near Vadakara in Kozhikode district.</p><p>In 2023, he was arrested for allegedly using abusive language in public and causing a traffic disruption in Valanchery, Malappuram district.</p>