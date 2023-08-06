Kerala Police seek no-fly zone for helicopters over Padmanabhaswamy Temple

In view of security concerns over the priceless treasures of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the city police have proposed to declare the sky above the temple as a no-flying zone for helicopters.

The move came in the wake of a recent row over a private helicopter of a known businessman circling above the temple.

The temple region has already been declared a high-security zone and the use of drones near the temple has been banned. But since the airport is close to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport there are practical difficulties in declaring the region as a no-fly zone. Hence the police mooted restrictions for helicopters.