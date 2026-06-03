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Kerala police traces identity of deceased man in 40-year-old murder confession

The police have now traced the identity of the victim in the 1986 murder, while the police continue to be in the dark over the victim in the 1989 murder.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:58 IST
KeralaKerala NewsPoliceDeath

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