Kerala police traces identity of deceased man in 40-year-old murder confession

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In what could be considered as a reverse probe, the Kerala police have traced the identity of a deceased person in a 40-year-old murder case based on the confession of the accused.</p><p>Fifty-five year old Muhammed Ali hailing from Vengara in Malappuram made a confession before the police last year that he committed two murders in accidental encounters in 1986 and 1989 at Koodaranji on the suburbs of Kozhikode and at Kozhikode beach respectively.</p>.NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala's Malappuram.<p>The police have now traced the identity of the victim in the 1986 murder, while the police continue to be in the dark over the victim in the 1989 murder.</p><p>Kozhikode-rural district police chief Farash T told DH that it could be confirmed that the accused was minor at the time of the crime, the charge-sheet will be prepared by considering the accused as a juvenile. The accused was already arrested and is now on bail.</p><p><br>With the accused's confession regarding the 1986 murder proved true, the Kozhikode city police will be stepping up probe to unravel the mystery regarding the 1989 murder confessed by Ali.</p><p>Even as the initial suspicion of the police was that the victim in the 1986 murder was a worker from Tamil Nadu, the breakthrough came after the family of one Mohanan from Iritty in adjacent Kannur district contacted the police. Mohanan was missing since 1986 and a letter sent by him to the family in 1986 was posted from Koodaranji. Hence the family became suspicious after coming across reports of Ali's confession last year.</p><p>Ali had confessed that during an altercation with a worker at a farm land in 1986 November, he pushed him into a nearby canal and fled the spot. Later he came across reports that the man was found dead in the canal.</p><p>As per police records an unidentified body was recovered from the canal and since it remained unclaimed it was buried. Since it is almost 40 years, the police find little chance to confirm identity with DNA tests. But the family of the deceased could confirm identity from the photographs of the body in the police files.</p><p>Ali's second revelation was that he along with another person killed a man who tried to steal his money at Kozhikode beach. As per police records a person was found dead in the said place in September 1989.</p><p>While Ali was maintaining that remorse caused by the untimely death of his two sons made him reveal the murders, his relatives were so far claiming that he was under treatment for mental illness and hence he could be making false claims.</p>