Kerala police's double standards on dealing with stirs held by Opposition, ruling party flayed

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police is receiving brickbats for its double standards in dealing with protests held by opposition outfits and ruling party.
The visibly soft approach of the cops towards the SFI, who protested against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kozhikode on Saturday was a contrast of the brutal police action on Congress and Youth Congress activists who have been waving black flags at the CM Pinarayi Vijayan's vehicle over the last few weeks.
This triggered criticism of hypocrisy of the police towards agitators. Videos of police personnel behaving in a polite and sympathetic manner towards SFI activists during the stir against Khan have gone viral on social media, inviting a barrage critical comments.
Incidentally, Khan has been alleging police's support to the SFI activists for blocking his car in Thiruvananthapuram last Monday.
Over the past few weeks, Kerala has been witnessing brutal action by police as well as DYFI activists on Congress and Youth Congress activists who were showing black flags to the CM. Even a differently-abled Youth Congress worker who waved black flag at the M's vehicle at Alappuzha was attacked allegedly by DYFI activists in police presence.
Even as the brutality triggered resentment, Pinarayi was seen justifying the police actions as 'life saving' acts to rescue the agitators from being hit by his vehicle.
At a press conference on Sunday, Pinarayi did not reply to the questions regarding assault by his security personnel on Congress and Youth Congress workers.
KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan have warned of strong reactions against the violent action on party workers.
Meanwhile, the Congress and Youth Congress workers continued the black flag protest against Pinarayi on Sunday too.
Black balloons attached with black flags were flown near the venue of the CM's ongoing mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' at Pathanamthitta.