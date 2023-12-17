Kerala police's double standards on dealing with stirs held by Opposition, ruling party flayed

Incidentally, Khan has been alleging police's support to the SFI activists for blocking his car in Thiruvananthapuram last Monday.

Over the past few weeks, Kerala has been witnessing brutal action by police as well as DYFI activists on Congress and Youth Congress activists who were showing black flags to the CM. Even a differently-abled Youth Congress worker who waved black flag at the M's vehicle at Alappuzha was attacked allegedly by DYFI activists in police presence.

Even as the brutality triggered resentment, Pinarayi was seen justifying the police actions as 'life saving' acts to rescue the agitators from being hit by his vehicle.

At a press conference on Sunday, Pinarayi did not reply to the questions regarding assault by his security personnel on Congress and Youth Congress workers.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan have warned of strong reactions against the violent action on party workers.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Youth Congress workers continued the black flag protest against Pinarayi on Sunday too.

Black balloons attached with black flags were flown near the venue of the CM's ongoing mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' at Pathanamthitta.