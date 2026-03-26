Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala poll trail sizzles as candidates turn to hydration, simple diets to beat the heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of hot and humid conditions, with temperatures soaring across the state.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsKerala NewsIndian politcsKerala electionsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us