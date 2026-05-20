<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has finalised the portfolio of the cabinet members with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> holding the finance, law and ports portfolios and senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a> holding the home and vigilance portfolio.</p><p>Despite pressure from the Latin catholic church, the fisheries portfolio was given to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). V E Abdul Gafoor will be the fisheries minister. The Latin catholic church maintained the fisheries portfolio should be given to a minister from the community. But there was no Congress minister from the community.</p>.Kerala CM Satheesan says UDF was unaware full rendition of Vande Mataram would be sung at swearing-in.<p>Even as the BJP was campaigning against giving the education portfolio to IUML, the general education portfolio was given to N Samsudheen of the IUML, while the higher education portfolio was given to Congress's Roji M John.</p><p>IUML senior leader P K Kunhalikutty will hold the IT and Industries portfolio, which he was holding in the previous UDF ministry too. Kerala PCC president Sunny Joseph will be the electricity minister. </p>.Kerala government to scrap Silverline project: CM Satheesan.<p>The other key portfolio allocations are as follows: </p><p>A P Anil Kumar - revenue</p><p> K Muraleedhran - health</p><p>Mons Joseph - irrigation</p><p>Shibu Baby John - forest</p><p>Anoop Jacob - food and civil supplies</p><p>C P John - transport</p><p>P C Vishnunath - tourism and culture</p><p>Bindhu Krishna - labour</p><p>K A Thulasi - SC-ST welfare</p><p>M Liju - excise and corporation </p><p>K M Shaji - local self government</p><p>P K Basheer - public works</p><p>T Siddique - agriculture</p><p>O J Janeesh -sports and youth affairs </p><p>The cabinet on Wednesday decided to launch a 100 day action plan from June 1 to initiate steps to implement all assurances given by the UDF during elections. </p><p>All departments were directed to ensure that all the assurances given by the UDF are fulfilled before the term of the government ends in 2031. A vision 2031 programme will be launched, said the Chief Minister.</p>