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Homeindiakerala

Kerala finalises portfolio allocation: CM Satheesan takes finance, Chennithala gets home and vigilance department

IUML senior leader P K Kunhalikutty will hold the IT and Industries portfolio while PCC president Sunny Joseph will be the electricity minister.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsRamesh ChennithalaV D Satheesan

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