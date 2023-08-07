Kerala power department fell 400 banana trees ready for harvesting

The state agriculture department had also intervened into the matter with agriculture minister P Prasad taking up the matter with the power minister.

The farmer, identified as Thomas, alleged that the trees were chopped off without any prior intimation. The bananas were scheduled to be harvested in a couple of weeks, aiming for the Onam festival season market during which bananas will fetch good demand.

The incident that took place at Kothamangalam on the suburbs of Ernakulam district on Friday afternoon received wide attention by Monday. Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board chopped off the grown up trees citing that leaves of some trees were coming in contact with 220 KV electric line that was passing above the land.

The power minister said that as per a preliminary inquiry report the 220 kv electric line had suffered damage. On subsequent inspection it was found that the leaves of some of the trees were touching the line during wind. A woman residing in the area also suffered minor electric shock. Hence the trees were cut down by the officials.

The farmer said that instead of chopping off the entire trees the authorities could have cut the long leaves only so that the banana’s could have been saved.Banana cultivation was being carried out in the land over the last many years.

The incident triggered strong resentment from farmers. Such acts by government authorities would further demoralise the farmers who are already running through difficult times due to crop loss caused by untimely rains and increasing production costs, the local farmers alleged.