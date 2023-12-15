JOIN US
Home

Kerala prisoner accused in daughter's murder jumps to death from train

The incident occurred when he was being taken back to the central jail in Thiruvananthapuram by police personnel after producing him at the Alappuzha court as part of trial.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 15:54 IST

Kollam (Ker): A 38-year-old prisoner who is an accused in the gruesome murder of his six-year-old daughter months ago, killed himself by jumping down from a moving train in Sasthamkotta in this district on Friday, police said.

Sreemahesh had been in jail after allegedly hacking his daughter Nakshatra to death with an axe at their house in Mavelikkara in June. He was also facing charges of attacking his own mother with the same weapon after she rushed to the house listening to the girl's cries.

A police officer said he was produced at Alappuzha court today as part of the case. 'He told the policemen who accompanied him that he wanted to urinate. While going to toilet, he suddenly jumped out of the moving train,' he told PTI.

Sreemahesh's wife had reportedly died by suicide sometime back. He had earlier tried to kill himself when he was lodged in a sub-jail in Mavelikkara.

(Published 15 December 2023, 15:54 IST)
