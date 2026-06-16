Kerala private buses seek compensation for revenue drop caused by free ride for women in KSRTC

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The private bus operators in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-srtc">Kerala</a>, who are feeling the heat of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/cheers-to-women-as-udf-government-launches-free-bus-ride-for-women-in-kerala-4039907">free ride for women</a> in the state transport corporation's ordinary bus services, have sought compensation from the government.</p> <p>The Kerala Private Bus Operators' Federations came out with various suggestions on Tuesday.</p>.Private bus operators raise concerns over Kerala's free travel scheme for women.<p>The government should either introduce free bus rides for women in private buses also and reimburse the charges or meet the expenses for operating private buses by fixing rates per kilometer. Unless the government offers any compensation, the private bus operators would be forced to stop services owing to revenue loss, the federation leaders said.</p> <p>The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) recorded a steep increase in women passengers by nearly six lakh on Monday after the launch of free-bus ride for women. Hence the private buses suffered a drop in passengers, leading to revenue losses.</p>