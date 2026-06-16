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Homeindiakerala

Kerala private buses seek compensation for revenue drop caused by free ride for women in KSRTC

Unless the government offers any compensation, the private bus operators would be forced to stop services owing to revenue loss, the federation leaders said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsKeralaKSRTCBus

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