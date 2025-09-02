<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A former college professor in Kerala was acquitted in a sexual harassment case filed by five girl students eleven year back.</p><p>Detection of malpractice by the students during examination was the provocation for the fake complaint.</p><p>Anand Vishwanathan, who was a former professor and head of economics department, at the Munnar government college in Idukki got the relief after a decade long legal battle.</p><p>"I was confident that my innocence will be proved one day. Hence I kept on fighting the case," Vishwanathan told the media.</p>.'Words spreads faster than winds': Supreme Court acquits woman in dowry harassment case.<p>It was during the MA Economics second semester examination in 2014 that Vishwanathan detected the rampant malpractice and reported it.</p><p>Subsequently five girl students involved in the incident had reportedly filed sexual harassment petitions against their professor. Some faculty members of the college too supported them as well. A lower court had even found him guilty and sentenced him.</p><p>But Viswanathan filed an appeal and an additional sessions court in Idukki acquitted him the other day.</p><p>The girls confessed that the allegations were fake. All the girls were activists of a students' outfit and the fake petition was suspected to be prepared with the support of leaders of the outfit.</p><p>An internal inquiry by the university had also found the allegations against the professor fake.</p>