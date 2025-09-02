Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala professor acquitted in false cases of 'sexual harassment' case after decade-long legal fight

Five girl students involved in exam malpractice had reportedly filed sexual harassment petitions against their professor.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 13:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 13:53 IST
India NewsKeralaSexual HarassmentAcquittalLegal fight

Follow us on :

Follow Us