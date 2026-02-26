<p>Wayanad, Kerala: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday shared a light-hearted anecdote about his sister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a>, saying how much she likes <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanad">Wayanad</a>.</p>.<p>Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for houses being constructed by the party for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide, Gandhi said he has been in politics for 22 years.</p>.<p>“As you progress, you start to change the way you think. One thing I believe is that politicians should be more open about themselves and more transparent about what is going on,” he said.</p>.<p>Calling the people of Wayanad his family members, Gandhi narrated a recent incident, saying it might irritate Vadra.</p>.<p>He said that he and his sister often argue over small things. “She was not talking to me yesterday. Then I went to see my mother. She asked, ‘How is your sister?’ I told her that she is upset and not talking to me,” Gandhi said.</p>.<p>He added that, while discussing the travel plan to Wayanad, he told Sonia Gandhi that he had “trapped” his sister.</p>.<p>“Because she is coming to Wayanad and she cannot continue not talking to me,” he said.</p>.<p>Gandhi said that in the morning, when he greeted Vadra on the flight, she still appeared upset.</p>.<p>“But when we reached here, she started talking to me. That is the magic of Wayanad,” he said.</p>.<p>Gandhi was the former MP from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>After the 2024 parliamentary elections, he vacated the Wayanad seat, following which Vadra was elected as its representative in the Lok Sabha.</p>