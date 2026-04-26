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Kerala records high UV index; public advisory issued by KSDMA

The KSDMA said prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays may cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye ailments and other health issues.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 06:16 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewsKeralasummerUV rays

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