Kerala school shuts for two days after student bitten by stray dog

<p>Thiuvananthapurm: A government school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala's </a>Thrissur district was forced to declare holidays on Monday and Tuesday owing to a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stray-dogs"> stray dog </a>scare.</p><p>The government school in Choondal panchayat declared a holiday after a student was bitten by a stray dog on the way to the school. </p><p>Several stray dogs were present at the school premises. One even gave birth at the location, making the risk of a dog bite faced by both children and teachers high. </p>.Four-year-old girl mauled by pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar.<p>The panchayat authorities launched a drive to catch the animals from the school premises and nearby areas.</p><p>"Almost all dogs were caught and only one or two couldn't be traced. The school can hopefully resume functioning from Wednesday," panchayat president, Siny Prasad, said.</p><p>Several parents also insisted that they would send children to the school only if all stray dogs were caught.</p><p>Many parts of Kerala are facing stray dog menace and instances of bites are being frequently reported. Despite the intervention of the Supreme Court, a key hindrance in addressing the issue is finding an ideal place for setting up shelters for stray dogs.</p>