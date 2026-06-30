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Kerala school shuts for two days after student bitten by stray dog

The government school in Choondal panchayat declared a holiday after a student was bitten by a stray dog on the way to the school.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsKeralaschoolstray dog

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