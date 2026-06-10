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Homeindiakerala

Kerala sees back to back wild elephant attack deaths

Democratic Front (UDF) government under pressure to find a solution for the vexed issue.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsKeralaElephant attack

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