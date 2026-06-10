Kerala sees back to back wild elephant attack deaths

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A second death in a wild elephant attack in three days in Kerala has put the recently sworn-in Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government under pressure to find a solution for the vexed issue.</p><p>Raju, 62, of Kattikulam near Manathavady in Wayanad, came under attack while working at a farm on Wednesday morning. Though he was rushed to hospital, he could not be saved.</p>.Elephant attacks claim 8 lives in the past 6 months in Kodagu.<p>The incident triggered strong protests with local people and family of the deceased staging dharna demanding a lasting solution.</p><p>Mari, 37, of Chinnakanal in Idukki died in a wild elephant attack on Monday. Her son was also injured in the attack.</p><p>Man-animal conflict has been a burning issue across Kerala over the last many years. In the recent assembly election campaign also it was a key topic. Even as the previous Left-front government passed a bill amending the Wildlife Protection Act by including more provisions to kill wild animals entering human settlement, it is yet to get President's assent.</p><p>The Left-front is now putting pressure on the UDF government over the issue. </p><p>Forest minister Shibu Baby John said that teams of special reserve force would be formed and deployed at the hotspots of wild elephant attacks.</p><p>The UDF government is also introducing a policy to mitigate man-animal conflict with priority for protection of human lives.</p>