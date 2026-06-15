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Kerala: Seven-year-old dies of Shigella infection, fourth fatality this year

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsKeralainfectionfatality

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