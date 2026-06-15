Kerala: Seven-year-old dies of Shigella infection, fourth fatality this year

<p>A seven-year-old child from Pookkottur in Malappuram died of Shigella infection on Monday, marking the fourth fatality due to the disease in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> this year, health officials said.</p>.<p>The health officials said that the deceased, Arjav, died while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.</p>.<p>Officials said Arjav had been admitted to a hospital on June 12 with fever and diarrhoea and was later diagnosed with Shigella infection.</p>.<p>Official said that this is the fourth Shigella-related death reported in the state this year and the third in June.</p>.Nipah infected Kerala man in critical condition; 77 contacts traced.<p>According to data from the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), 138 confirmed cases of Shigella infection had been reported in Kerala till June 14, with the highest number of cases recorded in Kozhikode district.</p>.<p>In addition, 77 suspected cases have been reported across the state.</p>.<p>In June alone, 62 confirmed cases and 17 suspected cases of the infection have been recorded, officials said.</p>.<p>Three fresh confirmed cases were reported on June 14. Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.</p>.<p>It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected people.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>