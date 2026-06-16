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Kerala Shigella outbreak: 70 cases in June alone, five deaths in state since January: Health minister K Muraleedharan

No Shigella cases were reported from Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts of the state till now this year, he said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsKeralaK Muraleedharan

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