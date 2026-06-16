Kerala Shigella outbreak: 70 cases in June alone, five deaths in state since January: Health minister K Muraleedharan

<p>Amid concerns over rising cases and deaths due to Shigella in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, state Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that since January this year, 146 cases of the disease were reported across the state, while 70 of them were in June alone. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k%20muraleedharan">Muraleedharan </a>said that of the five death reported so far, one was in March and the others were in this month. His comments came after chairing a review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. </p>.Kerala: Seven-year-old dies of Shigella infection, fourth fatality this year.<p>Out of the 146 cases, 74 cases were recorded in Kozhikode, followed by Malappuram at 25, including two deaths and then Thiruvananthapuram, which also reported 25 cases of infection, according to the figures given by the minister.</p><p>No Shigella cases were reported from Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts of the state till now this year, he said.</p><p>Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected persons.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>