Kerala shocker: 19-year-old mother throws newborn from hospital toilet, staff rescue in time

<p>In a disturbing case reported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>, a 19-year-old woman, allegedly unmarried, threw her newborn baby outside the window of a hospital toilet. The infant was rescued in time by the staff of the Haripad Government Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.</p><p>It was learned that the woman arrived at the healthcare complaining of stomach pain and delivered a baby in the toilet. Soon after giving birth, she threw the baby, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported, adding that the hospital staff heard cries and made an immediate rescue.</p>.Teen delivers premature baby inside toilet at Foxconn in Bengaluru, kills it by slitting throat .<p>The child had fallen into an area where stray dogs were present. The timely intervention of the night-duty medical team helped save the baby. Doctors pointed out that even a slight delay could have endangered the newborn's life.</p>.<p>Both the mother and the child have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The newborn, who is being treated in the ICU, is reportedly out of danger. </p>