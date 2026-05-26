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Kerala shocker: 19-year-old mother throws newborn from hospital toilet, staff rescue in time

The newborn, who is being treated in the ICU, is reportedly out of danger.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsKeralapregnancydelivery

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