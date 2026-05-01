<p>Kollam (Kerala): The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/snake-bite">snakebite </a>death toll in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala </a>rose further after a 64-year-old man undergoing treatment following an envenomation died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Rajendran, a native of Munroe Island near here, who was bitten by a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/from-shoes-to-cardboard-boxes-software-engineers-death-sparks-snake-safety-alert-in-bengaluru-3705911"> Russell’s viper </a>at his daughter’s residence in Arinalloor in Kollam district last week.</p>.<p>Police said Rajendran, who was partially blind, was bitten by the snake outside the house when he stepped out after dinner.</p>.<p>He alerted his relatives, who killed the viper and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where anti-venom was administered.</p>.<p>As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where he died on Friday morning, police said.</p>.Four-year-old girl dies from snake bite in Kerala .<p>Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.</p>.<p>The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>In the past two weeks, multiple snakebite deaths have been reported across Kerala, including those of three children in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kasaragod.</p>.<p>Experts have advised people to remain cautious as snakes are venturing closer to houses amid rising temperatures in search of cooler surroundings and prey. </p>