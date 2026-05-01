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Kerala snakebite deaths | 64-year-old man succumbs during treatment

In the past two weeks, multiple snakebite deaths have been reported across Kerala, including those of three children in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kasaragod.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsKeralasnakebite

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