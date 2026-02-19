<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Poll-bound Kerala is witnessing the left-front government and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front expediting the rehabilitation of those who lost homes in the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide of Wayanad.</p><p>While the state government on Thursday announced that keys of 178 houses will be handed over on February 25, the Congress announced the foundation stone laying for 50 houses the next day. The Indian Union Muslim League, which is a coalition partner of the Congress, is handing over 50 houses on February 28.</p><p>Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will handover the keys of the 178 houses and title deeds to the beneficiaries who will be selected through a draw of lots. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for 50 houses to be constructed by the Congress on February 26.</p><p>Even as the 1,000 square feet houses with two bedrooms in seven cents of land are almost ready in the township being set up by the government at Elstone estate in Kalpetta, it may require more time for the people to occupy the houses as construction of other houses and common facilities were only progressing.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that all the 327 beneficiaries would receive land and homes before the next monsoon as the construction of the remaining houses are in the final stages.</p>.'PM Modi terrified of the truth': Congress claims Centre 'forcefully' removed nine AI-generated videos.<p>The handing over of keys of 178 houses will be highlighted as a major achievement by the left front government, especially since the government initially came under criticism for delaying the rehabilitation. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had allotted Rs. 20 crore for constructing 100 homes, had also expressed displeasure over the delay in rehabilitation. The foundation stone for the houses were later laid in March last year.</p><p><strong>Congress plans 100 houses, IUML 105</strong></p><p>The Congress is planning to construct a total of hundred houses in around five acres of land at Meppadi.</p><p>Kicking off the construction of 50 houses could bring some relief for the Congress as there were allegations that some Youth Congress leaders misappropriated funds raised for rehabilitation of the landslide victims.</p><p>IUML is constructing 105 houses at Meppadi of which 50 were already completed and beneficiaries selected. The houses will be formally handed over on Feb 28. Both the Congress and the IUML are constructing houses with around 1,100 square feet area each.</p><p>While 350 houses were fully destroyed in the landslide during the early hours of July 30, 2024, many nearby houses suffered partial damages and many nearby regions were marked as unsafe to stay. All such families are being provided new houses.</p><p>A total of around 370 lives were lost in the landslides, of which around 250 bodies were only required and around 115 were still missing. Many body parts were recovered in highly decomposed condition from distant locations after being washed away in the Chaliyar river.</p>