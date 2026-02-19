<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress general secretary<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal"> K C Venugopal </a>on Thursday claimed that the upcoming movie <em>Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond</em> aims to "insult and communally divide" Kerala by "inventing false stories" about people being forced to eat beef in the state.</p>.<p>Referring to the movie's trailer, Venugopal, also the MP from Alappuzha, alleged that it was a "planned move" to create a misunderstanding about the state globally.</p>.'Poisonous creation': CM Pinarayi Vijayan raises caution against 'The Kerala Story 2'.<p>In a Facebook post, the Congress general secretary said that the BJP government, which had honored the first part of the movie -- "which was based solely on lies" --with a national award, was fueling such hate campaigns.</p>.<p>"The central government's action officially recognising and promoting fake works that mock an entire state, is a threat to democracy itself. Such lies sponsored by the Sangh Parivar cannot break the secular mind of Kerala," Venugopal contended in his post.</p>.<p>He further contended that the movie's "baseless scenes" showing people being forced to eat beef aimed to hurt religious sentiments and sow hatred in society.</p>.<p>"It is extremely objectionable to portray a state, known for its secularism and for not discriminating between people on the basis of food or clothing, in this way," he said.</p>.<p>Venugopal said that people of Kerala should dismiss with contempt such "poisonous campaigns".</p>.<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday had expressed concern over the upcoming release of the second part of <em>The Kerala Story</em>, claiming that its first installment was made with the "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition." He had further said, in a statement, that Sangh Parivar centres had taken over and spread the false narrative conveyed by <em>The Kerala Story</em>.</p>.<p>The first film, <em>The Kerala Story</em>, won awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards.</p>.<p>Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the teaser of <em>Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond</em>, was released recently.</p>