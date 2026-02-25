<p>The producer of <em>The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, </em>has objected to a plea filed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> that has challenged the censor certification granted to the film over alleged defamation of the state.</p><p>While hearing the case, the High Court observed that issue raised by the petitoners was 'probably genuine' and told makers that the rights to the film should not be released until the court finishes hearing the case.</p><p>However, the producer's counsel told the bench that the pleas are in the nature of public interest and the petitioners do not have any such individual grievance.</p> .Pleas against 'The Kerala Story 2' premature, misconceived: Producer to Kerala HC.<p>He went on to say that the pleas are contesting that that their dignity is affected because the dignity of Kerala is affected. However, 'Kerala does not have a dignity as such', the counsel said.<br><br>The counsel told the bench, "They are seeking to quash the certification granted to the film on the ground that the title of the story affects the reputation of the people of Kerala. We cannot isolate Kerala from India. Kerala is also part of India. Kerala does not have a dignity as such. The dignity is that of India."<br></p>.<p>The hearing was adjourned for the day with the matter to be continued tommorow.</p>