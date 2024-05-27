Kerala students attempt to make green coffee powder popular

Students from the Laurus Institute for Logistics in Kalamassery said, inspired by the popularity of green tea, they came out with green coffee powder, as part of a project at their institute. This new drink aims to cater to the growing demand for healthy options and capitalise on the increasing focus on health and wellness, they said.

Rich in antioxidants, green coffee boosts metabolism and helps reduce diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, and weight, the students claimed.

They also received a certificate from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the product.