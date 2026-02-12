<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Valentine's day offer by a Kerala government agency to give sugar at discounted price is now trending.</p><p>The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (KSCSC) has come out with the offer as part of their golden jubilee celebrations.</p><p>Consumers buying non-subsidised products worth Rs. 1,000 from KSCSC's Supplyco outlets will get one kilogram of sugar for Rs 14. Those purchasing for Rs. 500 will get 500 grams of sugar. The current market price of sugar is Rs. 43.5 per kilogram. The offer will be valid from February 14 to 28.</p>.Trade union strike disrupts normal life in Kerala, transport services hit.<p>The offer is part of a bid to attract more people, especially youngsters, to Supplyco outlets, said KSCSC managing director V M Jayakrishnan. </p><p>The offer triggered comments that Supplyco was adding more sweet to Valentine's day. Some netizens are also recollecting the row over the Animal Welfare Board of India's appeal in 2023 to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.</p>