<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan"> V D Satheesan</a> and 20 ministers were sworn in by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, two cabinet members chose to “solemnly affirm”.</p>.<p>Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John was the first to make a solemn affirmation, even as others, including CM Satheesan took the oath in the name of God.</p>.<p>Similarly, Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader C P John also solemnly affirmed his oath.</p>.V D Satheesan takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Kerala; 20 others sworn in.<p>Both leaders belong to parties that follow left-socialist ideologies but are part of the UDF.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, all other ministers took oath in Malayalam, while senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan was the only one sworn in in English.</p>.<p>He took both the oath of office and oath of secrecy in English.</p>.<p>The swearing-in ceremony, which began at 10 am, concluded around 11.30 am at Central Stadium here.</p>.<p>The UDF government came to power after winning 102 out of 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly.</p>