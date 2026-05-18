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Kerala swearing-in: Two ministers opt for solemn affirmation, Muraleedharan takes oath in English

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John was the first to make a solemn affirmation, even as others, including CM Satheesan took the oath in the name of God.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D Satheesan

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