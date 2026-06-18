Kerala tea vendor gives own 'mundu' to injured woman after bus accident; wins hearts

<p>An act of compassion by a tea vendor in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>'s Tripunithura earned praise after CCTV camera footage showed him giving his own 'mundu' (dhoti) to a woman whose clothes were torn as a result of a road accident.</p><p>The incident took place on Tuesday at Statue Junction in the region, when a woman fell under a private bus. She escaped narrowly as bystanders rushed to pull her to safety.</p><p>Among the first to respond was a local tea vendor, M R Shaji.</p>.TN CM Vijay stops convoy, steps down to greet and exchange fist bumps with public; video goes viral.<p>As the injured woman was being rescued, her clothes were seen to be torn in the accident. Without a second thought, Shaji removed his own 'mundu' and handed it to her so that she could cover herself.</p><p>The moment, captured on CCTV cameras, has since spread widely on social media, where many praised him for his presence of mind and respect for the woman's dignity.</p><p>"She was unable to stand on her feet because of her injuries when she was pulled out from beneath the bus. Her clothes had been torn apart. So I did not think twice. With the help of a friend, I removed my 'mundu', as it was fastened with a belt, and gave it to her so that she could be taken to hospital safely," he told reporters on Wednesday.</p><p>Shaji's quiet action became the lasting image of the day, with social media users describing it as an example of humanity and compassion shown when it mattered most.</p>