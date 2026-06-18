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Homeindiakerala

Kerala tea vendor gives own 'mundu' to injured woman after bus accident; wins hearts

The moment, captured on CCTV cameras, has since spread widely on social media, where many praised him for his presence of mind.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsKeralaAccidentTrending

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