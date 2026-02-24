<p>Thiruvananthapuram: New government schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> will no longer carry religion-based names.</p>.<p>The government on Tuesday said it has decided that no state-owned educational institution established in the future should be given a religion-based name.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, a CMO release said.</p>.<p>According to sources, the move aims to ensure that government-run educational institutions remain secular and reflect the constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness.</p>.From AC classrooms to lifts, Kerala plans sweeping general education reforms.<p>The decision applies only to institutions established in the future and will not affect the names of existing government educational institutions, sources said.</p>.<p>The move forms part of a series of policy measures approved by the Cabinet at the meeting.</p>.<p>The Cabinet also approved the Justice J B Koshy Commission report in principle and decided to officially publish the report, it added.</p>.<p>The Justice J B Koshy Commission was appointed to study issues related to the educational and economic backwardness and welfare of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christians">Christian</a> minorities in Kerala.</p>