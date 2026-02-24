<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the centre's decision to accept a long pending demand of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> to rename the state as 'Keralam' is being welcomed by all, it is likely to witness political parties staking claim over the decision in the poll-bound state.</p><p>The state assembly had passed a couple of resolutions in this regard in 2024 and earlier. But the decision came close on the heels of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> state president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajeev-chandrasekhar">Rajeev Chandrasekhar</a> writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.</p><p>Terming the union cabinet's decision to allow the name change as a "historic step in honouring the state's linguistic, cultural, and civilisational roots", Chandrasekhar said that he had urged the Modi government to consider this change and was happy that the voice and sentiment of Malayalees have been respected.</p><p>"Calling our state Keralam is truly appropriate because we are committed to being a state that protects its rich traditions and culture while also building a modern, forward-looking economy," he said in a social media post.</p>.Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as 'Keralam'.<p>Union home minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> also made a social media post in Malayalam hailing the decision as a major step towards achieving a long pending demand of the people of the state.</p><p>Apart from the resolutions passed by the state government, many writers and cultural activists were also seeking the name change for quite some time.</p><p>Known writer and social activist M N Karassery told <em>DH</em> that he has been using only 'Keralam' even in English over these years. Hence he was happy that the centre had decided to make it official, at least now.</p><p>In a witty note, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked what would happen to 'Keralite' and 'Keralan' as Kerala become 'Keralam' "'Keralamite' sounds like a microbe and 'Keralamian' like a rare earth mineral. CMO Kerala might want to launch a competition for new terms resulting from this electoral zeal," he said in a social media post.</p><p>In Malayalam the state's name is being used as 'Keralam' itself, whereas in English and other languages it is used as 'Kerala' as used in the first schedule of the Constitution.</p>