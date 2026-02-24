Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Kerala' to 'Keralam', BJP finds more reasons to cheer

The decision came close on the heels of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us