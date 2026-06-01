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Kerala to launch Nehru Centres of Scientific Temper to promote scientific thinking: CM Satheesan

The CM also said his government would establish Centres of Excellence modelled on leading international institutions to provide students with education of global standards.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsKeralaVD Satheesan

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